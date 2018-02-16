Pair of strong-arm robberies reported in Albany Park

Police are warning residents about two recent strong-arm robberies in the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

In each incident, two male suspects punched a victim in the face and stole their belongings, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The first robbery happened about 4 a.m. Jan. 20 in the 3400 block of West Irving Park, while the other incident happened about 5:45 p.m. Sunday in the 4700 block of North Saint Louis, police said.

The robbers are described as two black males, thought to be between 18 and 30 years old, standing between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-9, police said.

Anyone with information about the robberies should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.