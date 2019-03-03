Pair suspected of committing armed robberies on West Side

Two men are suspected of committing armed robberies within the last month in the Homan Square and West Garfield Park neighborhoods.

In each of the two robberies, the men approached the victims, showed black handguns and said, “Give me all you got,” according to a Chicago police community alert.

They injured the victims and took off with their property, police said.

The robberies happened:

about 5:20 a.m. Saturday in the 4500 block of West Wilcox Street; and

about 5:10 p.m. Feb. 6 in the 3500 block of West Lexington Street.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.