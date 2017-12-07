Pair visiting Chicago robbed at knifepoint on Lower Wacker Drive

Two people visiting Chicago were robbed at knifepoint early Thursday in the Loop.

The man and woman, both 27 years old, were using their GPS, which routed them to Lower Wacker Drive near Columbus, where three people approached, one of whom pulled out a knife, according to Chicago Police. Both victims are from out of town.

The suspects stole their belongings, including a wedding ring valued at $12,000, a suitcase purse worth $3,000, a MacBook Air laptop valued at $2,000, a $300 suitcase and an iPad mini worth $150, police said. No injuries were reported.

Area Central detectives were investigating.