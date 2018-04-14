Pair worked together to steal from Elmhurst T-Mobile: prosecutors

Two people have been charged with working together to steal merchandise Thursday from a cellphone store in west suburban Elmhurst.

Jessica Hargrays, 39, of Chicago, and Johnnie West, 52, of Maywood, were charged with counts of retail theft and burglary, the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office said.

About 6:52 p.m. Thursday, the pair entered a T-Mobile store and Hargrays engaged with employees at the counter while West cut a pair of headphones from a display, prosecutors said.

The two left the store with the headphones, but were arrested a few minutes later during a traffic stop with the Elmhurst Police Department, according to prosecutors.

Hargrays was charged with an additional count of retail theft from an incident earlier in the day when she allegedly stole 10 bottles of body wash, worth $63, from a Villa Park Walgreens, prosecutors said.

Her bond was set to $5,000 for the T-Mobile charge and $10,000 for the Walgreens charge. Her next court date is May 7.

West’s bond was set to $20,000. His next court date is May 10.