Palatine student arrested with handgun at school: police

Police arrested a teenage student who brought a gun to school Tuesday in the northwest suburbs.

Staff at Palatine High School alerted a security officer of a 15-year-old male student who suspiciously wrapped something in a sweatshirt he placed on a desk, Palatine police said in a statement.

Officers were called to the school at 1111 N. Rohlwing Rd. and arrested the student without incident, police said. They found a sweatshirt with a small handgun wrapped inside.

The student told investigators he brought the gun to school due to threats he received in the community, police said.

The student was brought to the Palatine police station while the investigation continues, police said. It was unclear if charges have been filed.