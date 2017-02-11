Palatine man wins $500K lottery prize

A Palatine man is half a million dollars richer thanks to a lottery ticket he bought last month in the northwest suburb.

Camilo Dulay won $500,000 when his Lucky Day Lotto ticket matched all five numbers – 06 – 13 – 22 – 31 – 37 – in the evening drawing on Oct. 5, according to a statement from the Illinois Lottery.

Dulay, who has been playing Lucky Day Lotto for five years, plans to invest his winnings in his children’s education, police said.

The Speedway gas station at 1288 N. Rand Road received $5,000, or 1 percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning tcket.