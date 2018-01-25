Transgender student in Palatine denied unrestricted locker room access

A judge has denied a Palatine transgender student’s request for an injunction that would grant her unrestricted access to the girls’ locker room.

The Daily Herald reports a Cook County judge Thursday denied Palatine High School student Nova Maday’s request. She wanted the injunction to lift the requirement from Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 that she use a private changing area inside the girls’ locker room.

American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois officials representing the 18-year-old student say they’re disappointed and consulting with Maday on how to move forward.

Supt. Daniel Cates has said transgender students who requested use of the locker room of their identified gender have been offered such access. The ACLU says Maday has had to change for gym class in private areas away from the girls’ locker room against her wishes.