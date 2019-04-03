Our Pledge To You

Palatine woman charged for shooting into neighbor’s residence

Sun-times file photo

By Sam Kelly
A Palatine woman was arrested March 29 for shooting a bullet through her window and into another apartment.

Christine Meehan, 41, was charged Sunday with reckless discharge of a firearm, a felony.

Christine Meehan | Palatine police

Just after 11 p.m. March 29, Palatine police responded to reports of a loud noise at a residence in the 300 block of West Hamilton Lane, Palatine police said. The 31-year-old resident said she had found bullet holes in her kitchen window and cabinets, the result of a single bullet.

While searching the immediate area, officers found a bullet hole in the window of the residence next door, police said. There, they found Meehan and a 42-year-old man, both of whom admitted to drinking that night.

The man had allegedly put his pistol on a table for Meehan to see. When she picked it up and held it in front of her, the gun discharged and fired a round through the window and into the residence next door, police said.

Officers located the gun inside a backpack belonging to the man and found the shell casing from the bullet in Meehan’s pocket, police said.

Meehan’s bond has been set at $1,000, police said. She is due in court April 30th.

Sam Kelly

