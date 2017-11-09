Palos Heights man wins $1 million lottery prize

A Palos Heights man won $1 million playing an Illinois Lottery scratch-off ticket.

Charles Smith bought and scratched the ticket at the Mobil station at 12100 S. Ridgeland Ave. in Palos Heights, the Illinois Lottery announced Thursday.

“I think I’ve been in shock ever since,” Smith said when he presented the ticket at the Illinois Lottery Prize Center in Chicago. He and his wife plan to share the cash with their two children, pay bills and donate to their church.

Mobil received a $10,000, or one percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket, the lottery said.