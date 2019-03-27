‘True hero’ saves elderly neighbor’s life in Palos Park: police

A man was credited by police with saving his elderly neighbors life in Palos Park. | Palos Park police

A man was commended for saving his elderly neighbor’s life after noticing items piling up on the neighbor’s doorstep in southwest suburban Palos Park.

The 84-year-old man was lying on his bedroom floor unable to get up and was going into shock from dehydration Wednesday morning, Palos Park police said in a statement.

That’s when the neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous, realized he hadn’t seen him in two days and asked police to do a well-being check, police said.

Officers showed up to the home at 10:24 a.m. near Autobahn Drive and Route 83 and found the senior injured and in distress, police said. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

“As our population grows older, this is becoming more common,” Palos Park Police Commissioner Dan Polk said in the statement. “[I]f you feel worried for your elderly neighbor, call us and we will check on them.”

Palos Park police called the man a “‘true hero” in a ceremony Wednesday.