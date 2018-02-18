Palos Park police to conduct citizens survey

Police will be conducting a survey to gauge how safe residents feel in southwest suburban Palos Park.

The Palos Park police department will mail out surveys to random addresses in the village and post the survey on the department website for a 45 day period. The goal of the survey, police said, is to gather opinions and recommendations and find out if community members are satisfied with local police.

The survey will ask residents how safe they feel in their homes and business, and when walking, running or biking in the community. It will also ask those who have called 911 to review their experience with the dispatcher at South-West Central Dispatch.