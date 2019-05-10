Man, 86, missing from Morton Grove

Police are looking for an elderly man who went missing Friday from northwest suburban Morton Grove.

Panagiotis N. Gianaris, 86, left his home about 7:30 a.m. and was planning to travel to Park Ridge, according to a missing person alert from Morton Grove police.

Gianaris is described as a 5-foot-8, 195-pound man with brown eyes and gray hair, police said. He was last seen wearing a black polo with “Anna’s Market” written on the front and khaki pants.

He was driving a black 2005 Cadillac CTA with an Illinois license plate of 7834934, police said.

He regularly visits Elmwood Cemetery in River Grove on Fridays, but River Grove police did not find him there, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Morton Grove police at 847-470-5200.