458 people sickened by parasite linked to McDonald’s salads

Hundreds of people in Illinois have been infected by an intestinal parasite after eating McDonald’s salads, the Illinois Department of Public Health says.

The health department reported 458 cases of cyclosporiasis throughout Illinois as of Tuesday. Of those contaminated, 178 said they had eaten a McDonald’s salad days before getting sick.

IDPH said 135 people became ill after a private event at the Evanston Golf Club.

Symptoms of a Cyclospora infection include diarrhea, loss of appetite, weight loss, bloating, increased gas, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting, tiredness, muscle aches and low-grade fever, according to IDPH. Those who have been infected should visit their doctor. The parasite is treatable with antibiotics.

Reports of people becoming ill from cyclosporiasis began to surface in mid-May.

The Iowa Department of Health has also seen an outbreak of cyclosporiasis.