Hooded demonstrators smash a car during a demonstration Saturday, Dec.1, 2018 in Paris. Protesters angry about rising taxes clashed with French police for a third straight weekend and over 100 were arrested after pockets of demonstrators built barricades in the middle of streets in central Paris, lit fires and threw rocks at officers Saturday. | AP Photo/Thibault Camus
PARIS — Paris police say 133 people have been injured and 412 have been arrested during France’s worst urban riot in years.
Police said Sunday that those injured during Saturday’s protest included 23 police officers. They say 378 of the arrested have been put in police custody after the violence that tore apart parts of central Paris.
A protest against rising taxes and the high cost of living turned into a riot in the French capital, as activists wearing yellow jackets torched cars, smashed windows, looted stores and tagged the Arc de Triomphe with multi-colored graffiti.
French President Emmanuel Macron will hold an emergency meeting on security with the prime minister and the Interior minister later Sunday. He has vowed that those responsible for the violence will pay for their actions.
Avenues leading to the Arc de Triomphe are pictured from the top of the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs-Elysees avenue during a demonstration Saturday, Dec.1, 2018 in Paris. A French protest against rising taxes and the high cost of living turned into a riot Saturday in Paris as police fired tear gas and water cannon in street battles with activists wearing the fluorescent yellow vests of a new movement. | AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu