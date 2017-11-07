Park at Wrigley will transform into ‘winter wonderland’ for season

The Park at Wrigley will transform into a Winter Wonderland beginning Nov. 24. | SUPPLIED PHOTO

Chicago can add another “winter wonderland” site to it holiday celebrations. The Park at Wrigley on Tuesday announced it will offer a “series of winter programming” beginning Nov. 24.

An 8,000-square-foot ice skating rink (Nov. 24-Feb. 25, weather permitting) and Christmas tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. Nov 28 (featuring a 28-foot Colorado Spruce, boasting nearly 3,000 lights) will help transform the venue into “Winterland at the Park.” Skating rink admission is $5; free for kids 12 and under). Bring your own skates or rent on-site ($10).

The holiday programming will also include Christkindlmarket Chicago (the third Chicago location) running Nov. 24-Dec. 31, offering those collectible mugs, food, pastries, arts and crafts and more. Santa arrives at the Park on Nov. 28, and will be available for holiday wish lists and photos (fee applies) through Dec. 24 at his Park Workshop.

Other Winterland programming includes wreathmaking classes Dec. 3, 10 and 17 ($25-$45 per person fee applies; reservations required); and outdoor movie screenings Dec. 21, Jan. 20 and Feb. 10 (movie titles to be announced at a future date).

For complete information, visit www.parkatwrigley.com. The Park is located at 3637 N. Clark.