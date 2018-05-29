Park District puts brakes on floating inflatable water park at Montrose Beach

The air has been let out of a proposal to create a giant floating water park on Montrose Beach.

The water park, to have been dubbed Aqua X Zone, would have incorporated modular inflatable “obstacles” similar to the Whoa Zone in Whiting, Ind., which opened in 2017.

Plans for Aqua X Zone came to light over the Memorial Day weekend, when permit requests filed in mid-May – with the Army Corps of Engineers and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources – began to circulate online.

The prospect of bouncing, splashing, sliding and swinging on a waterborne playground had some residents thrilled, but the Park District quickly burst that bubble, at least in the near-term.

“The proposal for an inflatable water park at Montrose Beach is no longer being considered for the 2018 beach season,” Park District spokeswoman Jessica Maxey-Faulkner said in a statement. She did not comment on whether the plan could be revived in the future.

The Park District’s decision has birders and naturalists breathing a sigh of relief just as they were beginning to marshal forces against the water park.

Montrose Beach is home to a bird sanctuary and dunes that are a premier natural site, said Jill Niland, co-chairwoman of the Chicago Ornithological Society’s conservation committee.

“Not to play killjoy or NIMBY, but there’s only so much use and commercialization the area can withstand,” Niland said.

“It could be a fun thing to do,” she said of the water park, but Montrose Beach is already overscheduled with concerts, lakefront 5K runs, volleyball, stand-up paddleboard and other activities.

“It’s so hard to get in and out of Montrose, people seeking more passive recreation in the form of reading along the lake or taking a walk are being crowded out. Our lakefront is good for something besides entertainment,” Niland said.

Others are concerned about the lack of public process surrounding the water park proposal.

Ald. James Cappleman, whose 46th Ward includes Montrose Beach, tweeted that he heard of the plan at the same time as his constituents.

I learned about the proposed water park at Montrose Beach at the same time constituents did. I have contacted the Park District for more information. US Army Corps of Engineers will accept public comments on this until June 5. Contact (312) 846-5538 or Michael.J.Murphy@usace.army — James Cappleman (@JamesCappleman) May 29, 2018

The timing left organizations scrambling to assess the proposal and develop a response.

Juanita Irizarry, executive director of Friends of the Parks, said she returned to her office after the long holiday weekend to a flood of voice messages and emails from people “freaking out” over news of the water park.

“[The Park District] certainly did not mention this to us,” said Irizarry, noting that Friends of the Parks and the Park District meet monthly. “Unfortunately what seems to be the normal process is to try to do things as quickly as possible under the radar.”

A water park consisting of dozens of giant plastic inflatables, requiring the placement of scores of temporary anchors in the lake bed, should be rigorously reviewed and thought through well, she said.

While the water park proposal has been shelved for 2018, Maxey-Faulkner said, “The Chicago Park District welcomes ideas that bring new recreational opportunities into our parks and will address any concerns regarding potential park uses.”

The Park District’s position raises questions including how overpopulated the lakefront can get and whether continued privatization of the lakefront is desirable, Irizarry said.

The city’s current administration “sees our parks and beaches as revenue generators above all else,” Irizarry said.