Park district to unveil updated plans for golf course merger

The Chicago Park District wants to merge the Jackson Park (shown) and South Shore golf courses. | Sun-Times file photo

The Chicago Park District will unveil updated plans for its revamped and merged Jackson Park and South Shore golf courses Wednesday evening at the South Shore Cultural Center.

Beau Welling, a senior designer with Tiger Woods’ firm, TGR Design, will present updates to plans released in June, which currently create a single 18-hole, par-70 course from the 18-hole Jackson Park and 9-hole, par-3 South Shore course.

From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., community members will be able to share their opinions on the plans at the district’s open house.

The plan to revamp and merge the two golf courses was OK’d last January by the park district’s board of commissioners. The move came despite community members calling for a more transparent process and a thorough study on the effect the merger could have on the surrounding area.

Since then, the park district and the Chicago Parks Golf Alliance, a nonprofit, have been unable to raise the $30 million needed for the project.

The Wednesday meeting will be the first to focus on the golf course proposals since September.