Park Forest shooting leaves man dead, another wounded

One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting early Friday in south suburban Park Forest.

Officers were called at 12:50 a.m. for reports of shots fired in the 100 block of Algonquin Street in Park Forest, according to a statement from Park Forest police. They arrived to find two men with gunshot wounds.

One of the men, 23-year-old Sherrod A. James, was pronounced dead at 1:24 a.m. at Franciscan Health in Chicago Heights, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. He lived in the block where the shooting occurred.

Police did not provide further details about the shooting but said they “do not believe that there is a continued threat to the public.”