2 men fatally shoot each other in Park Manor attempted robbery

Two men fatally shot each other Thursday during an apparent attempted robbery in Park Manor on the South Side.

Mark Miller, 64, was inside a home in the 6800 block of South St. Lawrence when he was approached by an armed man, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

The two men had an “altercation” in a gangway about 10:20 a.m., when the younger man, age 33, took out a gun and shot him in the body, police said.

Miller, a licensed concealed-carry holder, then took out a gun and shot back, striking the man in the abdomen, authorities said.

They were both taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were both pronounced dead, authorities said. Miller lived in the Gresham neighborhood.

Two firearms were found at the scene, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released the identity of the 33-year-old.

