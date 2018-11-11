2 shot in fast food joint in Park Manor

Two men were wounded in a shooting inside a restaurant Sunday night in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

They were inside a fast food restaurant about 8:50 p.m. in the 7100 block of South State Street when someone entered the building and opened fire, Chicago police said.

A 20-year-old was shot in his chest and taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, according to police.

Another man, 29, was taken to the same hospital with a gunshot wound to his face, police said. His condition was also critical.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting. No one was in custody.