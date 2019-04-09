Man wounded in Park Manor shooting

A man drove himself to the hospital Monday evening after he was shot in the wrist in Park Manor on the South Side.

The 27-year-old was walking in the 6800 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when he heard gunfire and realized he was shot, Chicago police said.

He took himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot to the wrist, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.