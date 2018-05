Park Manor shooting leaves man seriously wounded

A man was shot and seriously wounded Thursday morning in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

The 22-year-old was walking at 10:42 a.m. in the 7100 block of South State Street when a male in an SUV started shooting at him, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot in the abdomen and was taken in serious condition to University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.