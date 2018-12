Man shot in Park Manor

A man was wounded in a shooting Sunday night in the South Side Park Manor neighborhood.

The 39-year-old was walking down the street about 11:30 p.m. in the 200 block of East 71st Street when someone exited a vehicle and shot him in the knee, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition stabilized, according to police. No one was in custody.