Parked cars stolen in Albany Park, Mayfair: police

Police are warning residents about a series of vehicle thefts in the Albany Park and Mayfair neighborhoods on the North Side over the last two months.

The vehicles were stolen from near the victim’s home in each incident, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The thefts:

Between 2 p.m. Feb. 15 and 8:30 a.m. Feb. 20 in the 4800 block of North Central Park Avenue

Between 11 a.m. and 2:10 p.m. March 2 in the 5300 block of North Lowell Avenue

At 8 p.m. March 3 in the 5500 block of North Spaulding Avenue

Between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. March 4 in the 4100 block of West Ainslie Street

Between 12:15 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. March 9 in the 4900 block of North Kilpatrick Avenue

Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.