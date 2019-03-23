Parked cars stolen in Albany Park, Mayfair: police
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
Police are warning residents about a series of vehicle thefts in the Albany Park and Mayfair neighborhoods on the North Side over the last two months.
The vehicles were stolen from near the victim’s home in each incident, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.
The thefts:
- Between 2 p.m. Feb. 15 and 8:30 a.m. Feb. 20 in the 4800 block of North Central Park Avenue
- Between 11 a.m. and 2:10 p.m. March 2 in the 5300 block of North Lowell Avenue
- At 8 p.m. March 3 in the 5500 block of North Spaulding Avenue
- Between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. March 4 in the 4100 block of West Ainslie Street
- Between 12:15 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. March 9 in the 4900 block of North Kilpatrick Avenue
Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.