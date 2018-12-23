Parked vehicles stolen off West Town streets: police

Chicago police were warning residents of the West Town neighborhood about a series of vehicle thefts this month.

People have been parking their vehicles on a public street only to find them stolen, according to an alert from Chicago police.

The thefts occurred:

between 12 and 4 a.m. Dec. 2 in the 200 block of North Laflin Street;

between 3 p.m. Dec. 6 and 5 a.m. Dec. 7 in the 1500 block of West Fulton Street;

between 11:30 p.m. Dec. 8 and 3:30 a.m. Dec. 9 in the 1400 block of West Lake Street; and

between 9 p.m. Dec. 9 and 9 a.m. Dec. 10 in the 200 block of North Justine Street.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.