Parkland students, Chance the Rapper to speak at anti-violence rally

Chance The Rapper, shown speaking in December 2017 at “A Night at The Museum” at the Field Museum, will attend St. Sabina's peace rally. | Max Herman/For the Sun-Times

Joining forces with students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas and a team of celebrities, Father Michael Pfleger hopes this year’s “Rally for Peace” will “amp up” the push for gun control and help reduce gun violence.

The rally is part of the Parkland students “Road to Change” tour, which launches at 7 p.m. Friday at the 10th annual rally at St. Sabina Church, 1210 W. 78th Pl. The students have been at the forefront of a renewed push for gun control since a Feb. 14 shooting at their Florida school killed 17.

The Friday night gathering is the first stop for the students in their push for gun control measures — they’ll be in Naperville Saturday for a town hall on the same subject.

Young people chalked phrases like “enough” and “stop killing us” on the sidewalk outside of the church’s office. A Divvy-esque kiosk holding assault rifles for a “metro gun share program” sponsored by the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence was nearby.

Pfleger said this is the biggest year for the rally. Appearances by Chance the Rapper, actress Jennifer Hudson and former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords, D-Az., who was shot in the head in 2011, raises the rally to a new level and tells people to “either get on board or get out of the way,” he said.

Cardinal Blase Cupich will do the opening prayer for the rally before Hudson and Chance perform, Pfleger said. Giffords and Parkland student Emma Gonzalez will also speak before Chance leads the march, Pfleger said.

“The Parkland students connected the dots across America, and we want to be part of the national coalition for gun reform,” Pfleger said. “We adults have failed our youth miserably, and we need them and their impatience.”