Parkland student fills his clear backpack with tampons as new school security measure is in effect

Students wear clear backpacks outside of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., on Monday, April 2, 2018. The bags are one of a number of security measures the school district has enacted as a result of the Feb. 14 shooting at the school that killed 17. (John McCall/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Not all Marjory Stoneman Douglas students behind the #NeverAgain movement don’t support a new requirement to carry only clear backpacks.

Some see it as an invasion of privacy, and some say it’s not the change that’s needed to ensure school safety.

Junior Cameron Kasky tweeted a photo of his clear backpack full of tampons Tuesday as a comment on the measure.

As of Tuesday morning, the photo was retweeted nearly 2,000 times. He followed up, with a comment about tampon prizes, also making a point to say women’s health products should be easier to access. Kasky said he plans to get size super for tomorrow.

Last month, families of the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people where informed by Broward Schools superintendent Robert Runcie that clear backpacks would be a requirement following spring break. Students are also required to wear identification badges at all times.

Additional security personnel will also be present on the Parkland, Fla., campus, and the school district is considering metal detectors, Runcie said at the time.

Some students pushed back at the news then — senior Kyra Parrow said “clear backpacks is just the illusion of security.”

Now, as the requirement is in affect, students adamant for stricter gun laws are voicing louder concerns.

A photo of Carmen Lo was widely shared, showing the senior with a sign inside her clear backpack that read: “This backpack is probably worth more than MY LIFE.”

Lo, along with other students, also displayed a $1.05 orange tag intended to protest politicians who accept funds from the National Rifle Association. The tags were also seen during last month’s March for Our Lives in Washington, D.C., when student activists David Hogg and Lauren Hogg said the dollar amount represented how much Republican senator Marco Rubio accepted from the NRA divided by every student in the state.

Lauren Hogg took to Twitter Monday with a photo of her wearing her new school-issued backpack saying she appreciates “the effort” but there should be more of a focus on stricter gun laws.

Delaney Tarr posted a photo of her backpack, saying she was “starting off the last quarter of senior year right, with a good ol’ violation of privacy!”

Senior Sam Zeif called the backpacks the “opposite of progress.”

Ryan W. Miller contributed to this story.