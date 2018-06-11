Man, 19, wounded in Parkview neighborhood shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting Monday morning in the Parkview neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 19-year-old was sitting in a parked vehicle about 11:50 a.m. when a silver four-door vehicle pulled up beside him and the front seat passenger inside started shooting, Chicago Police said.

The man was struck in the left hand and left leg, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized.

Police said the silver vehicle went northeast on Columbus Avenue after the shooting.