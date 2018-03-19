Police: Parole agents find handgun at felon’s home in Evanston

The handgun recovered by parole agents at Dakane L. Masters' home in the 1800 block of Grey Avenue. | Evanston police

A convicted felon is facing charges after parole agents found a handgun during a search of his home Wednesday morning in north suburban Evanston.

About 5:30 a.m., agents with the Illinois Department of Corrections and tactical Evanston police officers went to 22-year-old Dakane L. Masters home in the 1800 block of Grey Avenue to perform a a scheduled parole compliance check, according to Evanston police.

During the search, agents found a loaded Smith and Wesson Model .40 caliber handgun in Masters’ living room, police said. The parolee was then taken into custody.

Masters was charged with a felony count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon – armed habitual criminal and a misdemeanor count of possession of a handgun and ammunition without a FOID card, police said.

He is being held at Cook County Jail on $100,000 bond awaiting a March 29 court hearing, police said.