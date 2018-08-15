Parolee charged with Lawndale head-stomping attack, carjacking

A parolee was charged with stomping on a man’s head and stealing his car early Monday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood of the West Side.

Dontae Decatur, a 21-year-old from the Austin neighborhood, is accused of attacking a 42-year-old man during a carjacking about 1:10 a.m. in the 1200 block of South Independence Boulevard, according to a statement from Chicago police.

Police said Decatur stomped on the victim’s head while the man was lying on the ground. He also threatened and spit on officers during his arrest about 10 minutes later in the 1200 block of South Avers.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he remained in critical condition as of Wednesday, according to police.

Decatur was charged with one felony count each of attempted first-degree murder and hijacking a vehicle with a firearm, police said. He also faces misdemeanor counts of resisting a peace officer and simple assault.

He was paroled from the Illinois Department of Corrections in November while serving a three-year sentence for a 2016 conviction for possession of a firearm by a felon, according to IDOC records. He also has a prior conviction for drug possession.

Decatur was scheduled to appear in bond court on Wednesday.