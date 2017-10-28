Parolee charged with Marquette Park fatal shooting

A parolee has been charged with the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man last month in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Raphael Young, 30, faces a felony count of first-degree murder in connection with the Sept. 15 shooting of Michah Brown, according to Chicago Police.

Officers responding to a call of shots fired at 11:14 a.m. found Brown laying unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his chest in the 6400 block of South Talman, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Brown was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, authorities said. He lived in the Gresham neighborhood.

Young, of Marquette Park, was on parole at the time of the shooting for drug and weapons violations, according to Illinois Department of Corrections records.