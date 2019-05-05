Part of Ashland Avenue to close for railroad work starting Monday

A portion of Ashland Avenue will be closed in Pilsen for a few days this week for overhead rail reconstruction.

Starting 9 p.m. Monday, Ashland Avenue will be closed to traffic between 15th and 16th streets, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation. The closure is expected to last through 11 p.m. Thursday.

Those southbound on Ashland should take a right at Roosevelt Road before turning left on Western Avenue and left on Cermak Road to return to Ashland, CDOT said. Travelers headed north should turn left at Cermak before taking a right on Western and a right on Roosevelt to get back to Ashland.