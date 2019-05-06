Parts of the Lake Shore Drive Bridge over the Chicago River to close for repairs

A couple of lanes on the Lake Shore Drive Bridge over the Chicago River will be closed this week for an indefinite amount of time to allow for structural repairs.

After the Monday morning rush, two of the four southbound lanes on the lower level of the bridge will be closed to traffic, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation. Crews will work on repairs underneath the west side of the bridge and on the west sidewalk.

The closures are expected to last into summer, CDOT said. The other two southbound lanes will remain open during the first stage of the closures.

Access on southbound Lower Lake Shore Drive to Lower Wacker Drive, to Randolph Street and to the upper southbound level of Lake Shore Drive will be maintained, CDOT said.