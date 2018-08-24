Parts of Lutheran General Hospital evacuated after coolant leak

A chemical spill Thursday afternoon caused patients to be relocated from parts of Lutheran General Hospital in northwest suburban Park Ridge.

The Park Ridge Fire Department was called about the hazardous materials leak at 3:41 p.m. at the hospital, 1775 Dempster St. in Park Ridge, according to a statement from the fire department.

More than 100 gallons of glycol coolant had leaked from a pipe on the fourth floor, fire officials said. The spill had also spread to a lower floor.

Patients were relocated from the affected areas while crews cleaned up the spill and ventilated the floors, fire officials said. No patients, hospital employees, members of the public or fire department employees were injured.

The fire department finished containing the spill and a private clean-up company took over by shortly after 7 p.m., officials said.

Representatives for the hospital did not immediately respond to a request for further details about the spill.