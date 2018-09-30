Shooting at party critically wounds man in Back of the Yards

A man was critically wounded early Sunday when shots rang out at a party in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

About 4:50 a.m., the 20-year-old was at a gathering in the 1200 block of West 48th Street when someone opened fire from a nearby alley, Chicago police said.

The man was shot in his head and back, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, according to police.

He did not appear to be the target of the shooting, a police source said.

No one was in custody Sunday morning as Area Central detectives investigated the shooting.