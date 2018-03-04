Passenger killed after car crashes into CTA bus in Englewood

A 22-year-old man died in a crash with a CTA bus Saturday in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

Shortly after 7 a.m., a Hyundai Elantra was going south in the 7000 block of South Halsted Street when it crashed into the back of a CTA bus, Chicago Police said.

The 25-year-old driver and 22-year-old passenger were taken to Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn, both in critical condition, police said.

The passenger died at 8:37 a.m. of injuries from the accident, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said.

The driver was cited for negligent driving and driving on a suspended license, police said.