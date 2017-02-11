Passenger threatens to blow up charter bus heading to Chicago

A passenger threatened to blow up a charter bus that was headed to Chicago on Wednesday night, but the threat proved to be a hoax.

About 9:30 p.m., the bus was heading east on I-80 near Ridge Rood in Minooka when a passenger threatened to blow it up, according to Illinois State Police.

The bus pulled over on the ramp to Ridge Road, and state troopers, along with local fire and police departments, secured the area, police said.

No injuries were reported, and no weapons or explosive devices were found on the bus.

The suspect who made the threat was taken into protective custody, and transported to a hospital for evaluation, police said.

Once the scene was cleared, the bus was allowed to continue to Chicago, police said.

The case remains under investigation, and charges are pending.