Passenger wounded in Englewood shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting early Monday in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

About 1:50 a.m., the 18-year-old man was a passenger in a vehicle in the 5900 block of South Halsted when he heard gunfire and realized he’d been hit, Chicago Police said.

He was struck in his forearm and was driven to Saint Bernard Hospital, where his condition stabilized, according to police. Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.

About an hour earlier, a man was shot on a front porch only a block away.