Passenger wounded in Irving Park shooting

A passenger of a minivan was wounded in a shooting early Saturday in the Irving Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 12:05 a.m., the 25-year-old male passenger was in an alley in the 3700 block of North Troy Street when someone approached him on foot and opened fire, Chicago Police said.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to his back and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.