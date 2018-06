Passenger wounded in Kenwood shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting early Sunday in the Kenwood neighborhood on the South Side.

About 2 a.m., the 22-year-old was shot while he was a passenger in a vehicle going east in the 900 block of East 47th Street, Chicago Police said.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his right calf, police said. His condition stabilized.

Area Central detectives were investigating.