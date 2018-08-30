Pat Quinn wins round in mayoral term limits fight, but bout far from over

Then-Gov. Pat Quinn and Mayor Rahm Emanuel attend an Obama speech in 2014. Quinn wants to pass a referendum that would keep the mayor from a third term. | Sun-Times file photo

A preliminary analysis indicates former Gov. Pat Quinn and other supporters of a binding referendum to set term limits on Chicago mayors gathered more than enough valid signatures to place the question on the November ballot.

The Chicago Board of Election Commissioners reported Monday that its line-by-line examination of petitions circulated by Quinn’s Take Charge Chicago group counted at least 54,995 valid signatures — exceeding the 52,533 minimum required by law.

Quinn’s group submitted a total of 87,355 signatures, but nearly 42,000 of the signatures were challenged on various grounds by objectors aligned with Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

A review by election board personnel restored 9,624 of the challenged signatures, putting the Quinn group over the top. Both sides could continue to dispute the signatures, but the advantage — on that question at least — is now on Quinn’s side.

“It’s very good news for us,” Quinn said.

Even if the signatures are upheld as sufficient, however, the referendum still faces serious legal hurdles, including whether the City Council already crowded the question off the ballot by approving three advisory referenda for November.

An election board hearing officer is expected to rule on those issues next week.