Patti Blagojevich calls Rauner campaign Snapchat filter of Blago ‘disgusting’

A Snapchat filter featuring the famous hair — and federal inmate number — of imprisoned former Gov. Rod Blagojevich has the former first lady of Illinois fuming.

Patti Blagojevich says it’s “disgusting” that Gov. Bruce Rauner’s campaign is using “this sickening snap chat filter” in its attempts to link her husband to Democratic gubernatorial nominee J.B. Pritzker.

On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court began considering Rod Blagojevich’s request to hear his appeal. A decision could be announced as soon as Monday.

Snapchat filters allow users to place their face into different images and landscapes.

The Rauner campaign filter — which was only available Friday to users outside the Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C., — allowed people to virtually wear Blagojevich’s famous coif. It also featured his federal inmate number and a cartoon of Pritzker holding a poster that reads “Break Out Blago!”

“Please let Bruce Rauner know that it is disgusting that his campaign has resorted to using my husband again for his political benefit by issuing this sickening snap chat filter,” Patti Blagojevich wrote on Facebook. “He knows I have a young daughter — she and all her friends use snapchat. It is so callous and mean. Plus he is so stupid, most people on snapchat can’t even vote yet.”

It’s not the first time the former first lady has lashed out at Rauner.

Patti Blagojevich voiced her outrage in January when the Rauner campaign used wiretaps of her husband in campaign ads: “Somebody from the US Attorney’s Office (or one of their former employees) and Rauner’s Campaign should be criminally charged for breaking the still standing court order sealing the tapes,” she wrote in a Facebook post then.

Rauner’s campaign on Friday wouldn’t comment on Patti Blagojevich’s disdain for the filter. The campaign continues to link Pritzker to Rod Blagojevich. The two were caught on FBI wiretaps discussing potential appointments. And one wiretap featured Pritzker speaking unfavorably about several African-American politicians. Pritzker has apologized repeatedly for that conversation.

The Pritzker campaign called Rauner’s latest use of Rod Blagojevich “desperate.”

The U.S. Supreme Court began considering Blagojevich’s request for retrial on Friday. In a press release, the Rauner campaign said they “launched a Snapchat filter to commemorate the occasion.”

“Pritzker has remained silent on the potential for his wiretap partner to receive another day in court,” the campaign said.

Blagojevich was convicted of soliciting bribes for political appointments and has served five years of his 14-year prison sentence. In December, a group of high-profile Illinois Democrats signed a brief supporting the ex-governor’s petition asking the U.S. Supreme Court to hear his case.

If all fails, Blagojevich’s only hope for an early release might be his pending commutation petition before President Donald Trump, whom he met on the set of TV’s “Celebrity Apprentice.” Blagojevich’s lawyer, Leonard Goodman, is a member of the investor group that recently purchased the Chicago Sun-Times and Chicago Reader.