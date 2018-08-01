Who got it worse? Manafort or Capone

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — President Donald Trump is invoking one of the nation’s most notorious criminals in venting about the treatment of former campaign chairman Paul Manafort as he begins trial.

Trump, in the midst of an angry tweet storm Wednesday about special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, asked the public “who was treated worse,” 1920s gangster Al Capone or Manafort.

The president called Manafort “a Reagan/Dole darling” and questioned why Manafort was in solitary confinement before being convicted.

Manafort is standing federal trial for tax evasion and bank fraud.

Trump suggested that Manafort was being treated worse than Capone, whose first name he spelled incorrectly. Capone, dubbed “Public Enemy Number One,” was convicted of tax evasion.