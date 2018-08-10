Manafort’s Chicago banker allegedly angled to get top jobs at HUD or Treasury

ALEXANDRIA, VA. — Chicago banker Steven Calk was angling to get an appointment as secretary of Housing and Urban Development or secretary of the Treasury at the same time that he was negotiating with Paul Manafort over $16 million in loans, one of Calk’s employees testified Friday in Manafort’s criminal trial.

Dennis Raico, who was a vice president at The Federal Savings Bank in Chicago, said that Calk, in an unusual move, directly intervened in the loans, which Manafort got.

When Raico started discussing loans with Manafort, Raico called Calk, the bank president.

“I came to learn Mr. Manafort was interested in politics, and I knew Steve was interested in politics,” Raico said.

By November 2016, Calk asked Raico to call Manafort because he “thought he would be up for some role” in the Trump administration.

Raico said that the jobs were Treasury secretary and HUD secretary. Asked if he made the call to Manafort, Raico said no.

Raico testified that there were discrepancies in Manafort’s income statements in his loan applications and that bankers in Chicago raised questions.

“A plus B didn’t equal C all the time,” Raico said.

Previously, Manafort’s former business partner, Rick Gates, testified that Manafort had recommended Calk as a candidate for the job of secretary of the Army just a few weeks after Trump was elected.

Manafort was a former campaign manager for Trump’s presidential bid in the summer of 2016 but quit before the election.