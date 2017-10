Ex-Trump campaign manager told to surrender to feds: report

Trump Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort talks to reporters on the floor of the Republican National Convention at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland last year. | Associated Press file photo

The former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and his business associate, Rick Gates, have been told to surrender to federal authorities, the New York Times is reporting.

The charges against the two men were not immediately clear, but it was widely reported last week that the special counsel’s investigation had resulted in charges against at least one individual.

More details to come.