WASHINGTON – The lead prosecutor in the Paul Manafort trial, Assistant U.S. Attorney Uzo Asonye, is a graduate of the suburban Chicago Homewood-Flossmoor Community High School.
The prosecutor in the spotlight in Manafort’s bank and tax fraud trial in an Alexandria, Va. federal court house is a member of the class of 1998, the school confirmed on Wednesday.
The Class of ’98 will be back at the school next weekend for their 20th reunion.
Asonye was a Flossmoor resident while attending H-F.
In high school, Uzodinma – that’s his full name as listed in his year book and in other records – was in the marching band, symphonic choir and a member of the National Honor Society.
Asonye went on to get his undergraduate degree from Cornell University and his law degree from Yale.