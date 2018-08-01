Paul Manafort’s prosecutor Uzo Asonye: Grew up in suburban Chicago

This courtroom sketch depicts Paul Manafort, seated right row second from right, together with his lawyers, the jury, seated left, and the U.S. District Court Judge T.S. Ellis III, back center, listening to Assistant U.S. Attorney Uzo Asonye, standing, during opening arguments in the trial of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Manafort's on tax evasion and bank fraud charges. | Dana Verkouteren via AP

WASHINGTON – The lead prosecutor in the Paul Manafort trial, Assistant U.S. Attorney Uzo Asonye, is a graduate of the suburban Chicago Homewood-Flossmoor Community High School.

The prosecutor in the spotlight in Manafort’s bank and tax fraud trial in an Alexandria, Va. federal court house is a member of the class of 1998, the school confirmed on Wednesday.

The Class of ’98 will be back at the school next weekend for their 20th reunion.

Asonye was a Flossmoor resident while attending H-F.

In high school, Uzodinma – that’s his full name as listed in his year book and in other records – was in the marching band, symphonic choir and a member of the National Honor Society.

Asonye went on to get his undergraduate degree from Cornell University and his law degree from Yale.