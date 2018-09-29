Paul Vallas calls out Garry McCarthy on health care

Garry come lately?

Mayoral candidate Paul Vallas speaks!

“Garry McCarthy says he NOW wants to support former city employees who are fighting to restore the 55 percent retiree health care subsidy abolished by Mayor Rahm Emanuel . . . that he’s sensitive to their needs and determined to find a way to restore the subsidy,” said Vallas.

OPINION

“Where was his ‘sensitivity’ and his ‘determination’ when McCarthy was police superintendent and they were taking away the retiree health subsidy? Even Supt. Eddie Johnson argued against the removal of retiree health care,” he said.

“In July, I laid out with great specifics how I would restore and pay for retiree health care, the hiring of additional police officers, restoring the detective ranks to 1,200, create a witness-protection program for the city, and provide support to the Detective Unit by hiring back supplementary retired detectives, which will increase the abysmal clearance rate.

“You lead when it’s inconvenient, not only when it’s convenient,” Vallas added.

Hello, Garry?