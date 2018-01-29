Paul Vallas’ mayoral aspirations prompts CSU to cut ties

Chicago State University trustees have voted to terminate the chief administrative officer contract of Paul Vallas.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the trustees took the action Monday after revelations he planned to leave the job to consider a run next year for Chicago mayor.

Vallas was appointed to the university’s board of trustees last January by Gov. Bruce Rauner before taking the administrative job, which was to last until July.

The former CEO of Chicago Public Schools said last week he planned to leave the job months early to consider a challenge to Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

Trustee board vice president Nicholas Gowen said he felt Vallas used the 150-year-old university solely to further his political ambitions.

Vallas made a losing bid for Illinois governor in 2002 and lieutenant governor in 2014.

He could not immediately be reached for comment.