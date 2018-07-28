PAWS waives fees with ‘Summer Lovin’ adoption event

Jemma is one of the animals available for adoption at the Lincoln Park Adoption Center Saturday, July 28 and Sunday, July 29 from 11am-6pm. | PAWS Chicago

PAWS wants to help find foster homes for animals to stave off their Chicago facility from being filled to capacity.

They made plea to the public on Saturday, adding the incentive of waiving adoption fees this weekend for dogs and cats that have been at the shelter the longest.

“We are in urgent need of foster families to step up and provide a loving temporary home for our dogs, cats, puppies and kittens, which will in turn make space available for us to save more lives,” PAWS Chicago Director of Animal Operations Stacy Price said in a statement. “Our transfer partners are desperately reaching out to us and we simply don’t have the capacity to take on more animals without the support of our foster families and adopters.”

The “Summer Lovin” adoption event will take place at the Lincoln Park Adoption Center Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Here’s are some of the animals looking for a home:

Padma, Parson & Percival, three Beagle mix puppies looking for a two-week foster home while they await test results

Lopez, Lilo & Labby, three 2-month-old kittens recovering from upper respiratory infections

Gabby & Gino, 4-month-old kittens in need a short-term foster home until they are old enough to receive their second round of vaccinations

Johnny, a 6-year-old Lab/Beagle mix receiving treatment for heartworm

Baron, a 1-year-old Labrador Retriever found on the streets of Chicago limping, in need of a foster home with no stairs

Pluto, a 3-year-old Black Mouth Cur Hound mix, and his best pal Milan, a 9-month-old Chihuahua mix who are looking for a foster home together while Pluto undergoes heartworm treatment

Orlon, a 6-year-old orange tabby who is stressed by the hustle and bustle of the busy shelter life and would like a quiet foster home to relax as he recovers from an upper respiratory infection

#SummerLovin starts at 11am. Our dogs and cats are ready to find some homes today! 🐶🐱❤️🏡 pic.twitter.com/ZapIfCbJ1X — PAWSchicago (@PAWSChicago) July 28, 2018

To see more animals available for adoption, log on to their website.