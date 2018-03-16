Peaceful protest shouldn’t have been marred by student vandalism at a Walmart

I think we can all look back on our younger selves and see moments that make us ashamed.

For me, it was following the wrong crowd.

I was going to a football game, and, when the school bus arrived at the predominantly white high school, a few kids started banging on the windows and screaming profanity-laden chants.

Needless to say, that didn’t go over well. We joined in the bad behavior.



The students whom teachers were able to identify were disciplined.

Our punishment included being banned from games for the rest of the season.

Some escaped punishment but not regret. Our teachers let us know that we not only disappointed our school, we also embarrassed our community.

I have a similar message for the unruly students from Simeon Career Academy who participated in a vandalism spree at the Walmart in Chatham.

Shame. Shame. Shame.

These students were supposed to be part of the school walkout protesting guns.

But about 40 to 60 of the students went across the street to the Walmart and vandalized the store, Fox 32 reported.

The teens allegedly knocked products from display stands and shelves and stole chips and candy before leaving.

The students identified in the store’s video will likely be charged with misdemeanors and face discipline from the school.

In a speech at the City Club of Chicago a day before the walkout, Janice Jackson, the Chicago Public Schools chief executive, made a point that CPS was supporting students and educators who “want to participate in the walkout.”

There had been some concern that students would face consequences for their participation in the protest or that someone would use the walkout as an opportunity to commit another heinous shooting.

Obviously, not all students agreed with the walkout, and some chose to spend their 17 minutes in the classroom.

But I don’t think anyone thought some of the high school students would use the 17 minutes to terrorize their neighbor.

These students owe Walmart, their school and their community an apology.

The behavior wasn’t just beneath the dignity of high school students, but it showed a shocking lack of empathy on an issue that overwhelmingly affects the black community.

While mass shootings occur mostly in suburban and rural school districts, shootings in urban areas take place just about every day in neighborhoods like Chatham.

What happened at the Walmart wasn’t a harmless prank. It showed a troubling disregard for one’s own community.

All of the students who took part in trashing the store should be required to apologize to the store’s employees.

They should also be made to apologize to Simeon’s student body and to the local school council. School officials need to make it clear that this type of behavior is a stain not only on the school but also on the neighborhood.

Unfortunately, too many of us still judge black people by the bad behavior of a few.

It is worth pointing out that, while thousands of students walked out of classrooms across the country, only a few misbehaved.

For that, I’m grateful.

But, in the future, CPS should make sure that students participating in protests are adequately supervised.

Historically, it has been young people who have led the way when it comes to forcing an end to unjust policies.

But it is on the adults to make sure they are not leading their peers in the wrong direction.

